Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released dash cam footage of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man.

Officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy Road just before midnight last Thursday.

Investigators say the 71-year-old pedestrian was walking eastbound on McNicoll in the south crosswalk at Kennedy when a white Cadillac Escalade turning left onto Kennedy struck him

The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He died of his injuries two days later.

Investigators have released a video of the suspect vehicle which can be viewed below.