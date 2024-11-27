Some Liberal MPs echo NDP call to expand $250 rebate, minister touts seniors benefits

Minister of Labour and Seniors Steven MacKinnon speaks to reporters as he leaves a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 1:52 pm.

OTTAWA — Some Liberal MPs say they think their government should consider expanding the eligibility for an upcoming government rebate to include seniors who are no longer working.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said the government was responding to concerns about the cost of living by temporarily taking the federal sales tax off certain goods and sending $250 cheques to working Canadians in the spring.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh initially said his party would back the move but now says it the government must expand the eligibility for those cheques to include non-working seniors and people who rely on disability supports.

The Liberals need the support of the NDP or another opposition party in the House of Commons to make the measures a reality.

When asked about whether the rebates should be offered to more people, Seniors Minister Steven MacKinnon says the government has created a number of benefits to help low-income seniors.

But after the weekly Liberal caucus meeting Milton MP Adam van Koeverden said he wants to see more ambition in helping seniors and Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski said if the government can afford to include seniors in the payments it absolutely should.

The Bloc Québécois is also calling on the government to offer the rebate to seniors who are fully retired.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

3h ago

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'
Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues. "This...

19m ago

Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor
Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor

At least three million people are at risk of losing their family doctor over the next five years, according to documents obtained by the Ontario Liberals. Someone within the health-care sector leaked...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

3h ago

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'
Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues. "This...

19m ago

Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor
Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor

At least three million people are at risk of losing their family doctor over the next five years, according to documents obtained by the Ontario Liberals. Someone within the health-care sector leaked...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

18h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.

19h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:49
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time

One of Canada's notorious killers spent the day fighting for his freedom and was once again denied. Shauna Hunt with the details of Paul Bernardo's parole hearing and the emotional pleas from his victims' families to keep him behind bars.

19h ago

3:00
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car

Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday morning that five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that involved an alleged stolen vehicle in Scarborough. Four were arrested, including youths.

More Videos