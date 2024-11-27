988 suicide helpline takes more than 300K calls, texts in its first year

A person using a smartphone
A person using a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 11:29 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 1:50 pm.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says responders have fielded more than 300,000 calls and texts since the launch of the national 988 suicide helpline a year ago.

Dr. Allison Crawford, the chief medical officer for the helpline, says people having suicidal thoughts or other mental health distress can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week no matter where they live in Canada.

She expects the volume of calls and texts will go up as more people become aware of the service.

Crawford says it’s critical that responders answer the calls or texts quickly so someone needing help doesn’t give up.

The average wait time in October was 44 seconds for phone calls and one minute and 47 seconds for text — a response time Crawford says they are continually working to improve.

Calls and texts are routed to the closest available responder so they can help people find more resources in their local community if they need further assistance.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health leads the helpline, working with more than 2,000 responders from 38 community agencies across the country.

Slinder Bhatti, executive director of Chimo Community Services in Richmond, B.C., oversees between seven and 12 responders on the helpline, depending on expected call and text patterns.

She said the need for help tends to spike around certain times, including the upcoming holiday season.

Bhatti said the 988 line is intended for anyone who is struggling and that some people call or text multiple times.

“We will not turn anybody away,” she said.

The 988 helpline launched on Nov. 30, 2023, with $177 million in funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada for the first three years of the program, CAMH says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

3h ago

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'
Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues. "This...

21m ago

Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor
Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor

At least three million people are at risk of losing their family doctor over the next five years, according to documents obtained by the Ontario Liberals. Someone within the health-care sector leaked...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

3h ago

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'
Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues. "This...

21m ago

Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor
Leaked health-care data paints troubling picture for Ontarians about to lose family doctor

At least three million people are at risk of losing their family doctor over the next five years, according to documents obtained by the Ontario Liberals. Someone within the health-care sector leaked...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

18h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.

19h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:49
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time

One of Canada's notorious killers spent the day fighting for his freedom and was once again denied. Shauna Hunt with the details of Paul Bernardo's parole hearing and the emotional pleas from his victims' families to keep him behind bars.

19h ago

3:00
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car

Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday morning that five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that involved an alleged stolen vehicle in Scarborough. Four were arrested, including youths.

More Videos