The Big Story
Are we entering another trade war?
Posted November 27, 2024 7:09 am.
Last Updated November 27, 2024 7:17 am.
He’s not even president yet, but Donald Trump’s promises around tariffs are sending shock waves and even some panic across the country. Are these empty threats? What comes next?
680 NewsRadio senior business editor Mike Eppel sits down with Ian Lee, associate professor of Management, Sprott School of Business at Carleton University.