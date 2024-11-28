Blair says future of defence relies on building relationships with Indigenous Peoples

Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks at the inaugural National Indigenous Defence Conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 11:34 am.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair says his department’s future success depends upon building and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities in a way that’s consistent with reconciliation.

Blair was speaking today at the first national Indigenous defence conference in Ottawa, which involves Indigenous leaders, defence professionals and government talking about the impact of the military on Indigenous lands, stewardship and treaty rights.

Blair says defence of the North is Canada’s greatest responsibility, and building infrastructure and having a persistent, reliable presence in the Arctic region is crucial to national security and community prosperity.

But to achieve that, the government must gain trust from communities, and work in a more collaborative and respectful way.

That includes bringing community leaders into conversations about why certain things need to be done, rather than dictating to communities about what they should be doing better, he says.

The conference is set to hear about Indigenous procurement, participation in the Armed Forces and what reconciliation looks like in those areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

