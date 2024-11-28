Lebanon says 2 hurt as Israeli troops fire on people returning south after truce with Hezbollah

Damaged vehicles seen in front of the Roman temples of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

By Kareem Chehayeb And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2024 6:10 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 7:45 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — At least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to state media. The Israeli military said it had fired at people trying to return to certain areas on the second day of a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group.

The agreement, brokered by the United States and France, includes an initial two-month cease-fire in which Hezbollah militants are to withdraw north of the Litani River and Israeli forces are to return to their side of the border. The buffer zone would be patrolled by Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two people were wounded by Israeli fire in Markaba, close to the border, without providing further details. It said Israel fired artillery in three other locations near the border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An Associated Press reporter in northern Israel near the border heard Israeli drones buzzing overhead and the sound of artillery strikes from the Lebanese side.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire.” It said troops “opened fire toward them” and would “actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement.”

Israeli officials have said forces will be withdrawn gradually as it ensures that the agreement is being enforced. Israel has warned people not to return to areas where troops are deployed, and says it reserves the right to strike Hezbollah if it violates the terms of the truce.

A Lebanese military official said Lebanese troops would gradually deploy in the south as Israeli troops withdraw. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The ceasefire agreement announced late Tuesday ended 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that began a day after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack out of Gaza, when the Lebanese militant group began firing rockets, drones and missiles in solidarity.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes, and the conflict steadily intensified for nearly a year before boiling over into all-out war in mid-September. The war in Gaza is still raging with no end in sight.

More than 3,760 people were killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon during the conflict, many of them civilians, according to Lebanese health officials. The fighting killed more than 70 people in Israel — over half of them civilians — as well as dozens of Israeli soldiers fighting in southern Lebanon.

Some 1.2 million people were displaced in Lebanon, and thousands began streaming back to their homes on Wednesday despite warnings from the Lebanese military and the Israeli army to stay out of certain areas. Some 50,000 people were displaced on the Israeli side, but few have returned and the communities near the northern border are still largely deserted.

___

Frankel reported from northern Israel. Associated Press writer Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel contributed.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Kareem Chehayeb And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

52m ago

Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body
Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario's Chief Coroner is getting involved. Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered...

13h ago

Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?
Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?

It's that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner. For many, picking up...

2h ago

Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run
Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released dash cam footage of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man. Officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy...

12h ago

Top Stories

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

52m ago

Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body
Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario's Chief Coroner is getting involved. Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered...

13h ago

Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?
Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?

It's that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner. For many, picking up...

2h ago

Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run
Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released dash cam footage of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man. Officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:39
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 

14h ago

2:47
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report

An internal document obtained by the Ontario Liberals shows millions of family doctors will likely retire within the next five years. The report also suggests 1-in-4 residents do not have a primary physician. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

1:36
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

17h ago

2:42
Calls to extend TTC deadline to use tokens, tickets and day passes
Calls to extend TTC deadline to use tokens, tickets and day passes

Transit advocates are calling for the TTC to reconsider the deadline to use up tokens, tickets and day passes by the end of the year. Dilshad Burman with why they think it is unfair and the possibility of an extension.

17h ago

More Videos