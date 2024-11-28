Man wanted after leaving care of Ontario Shores, last seen in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted after leaving the care of Whitby’s Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

Shaundre-Kerr Davis, 29, was last seen on Monday night at 9 p.m. in the area of Byron Street South and Victoria Street West in Whitby.

He is known to frequent the downtown Whitby area and GO trains.

Kerr-Davis is wanted on a warrant of committal. He is described as a Black male, approximately six feet tall, with a heavy build and a tattoo on the front of his neck.

If you see him, police say not to approach and call 911 immediately.