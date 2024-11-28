Is Canada a NATO freeloader?

Canada’s NATO allies have called us out.

Our defence partners, especially the United States, want Canada to increase defence spending to at least two per cent of annual GDP.

The Trudeau government says it has a plan to get there, but not until 2032. Is that good enough and what is the current state of our military?

Host David Smith talks to Richard Shimooka, a defence policy expert and a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.