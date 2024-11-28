The Big Story

Is Canada a NATO freeloader?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks before meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the NATO summit in Washington, on July 10, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks before meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the NATO summit in Washington, on July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 28, 2024 7:22 am.

Canada’s NATO allies have called us out.

Our defence partners, especially the United States, want Canada to increase defence spending to at least two per cent of annual GDP.

The Trudeau government says it has a plan to get there, but not until 2032. Is that good enough and what is the current state of our military?

Host David Smith talks to Richard Shimooka, a defence policy expert and a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

52m ago

Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body
Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario's Chief Coroner is getting involved. Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered...

13h ago

Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?
Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?

It's that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner. For many, picking up...

2h ago

Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run
Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released dash cam footage of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man. Officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy...

12h ago

