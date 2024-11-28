Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository

A Nuclear Waste Management Organization senior transportation engineer explains transportation signage for waste uranium during a tour of NWMO's facility in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 11:12 am.

TORONTO — A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada’s nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization announced its decision today, saying the people of both the town of Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation have demonstrated their willingness to move forward.

The process to select a site for the $26-billion project began in 2010 with 22 potential locations and was eventually narrowed down to two finalists in Ontario.

The NWMO said it had selected Ignace after both the municipality and the nearby First Nation decided to move ahead with the project.

The other finalist was a site encompassing the Municipality of South Bruce and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, near Owen Sound.

The NWMO has estimated that regulatory approvals will take about 10 years, construction will take about 10 years, and the used fuel will be loaded in over a period of about 50 to 60 years.

Top Stories

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

20m ago

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

51m ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

2h ago

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

7m ago

