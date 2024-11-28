Ontario MPP to table bill to make Truth and Reconciliation day a statutory holiday

New Democrat deputy leader Sol Mamakwa
New Democrat deputy leader Sol Mamakwa speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 12:01 pm.

Ontario’s only First Nation representative at Queen’s Park will table a bill today to declare the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province.

New Democrat deputy leader Sol Mamakwa says the proposed Day of Reflection on Indian Residential Schools every Sept. 30 would make Ontario a better place.

Numerous Indigenous organizations across the province have pledged support for the holiday.

The day is a federal statutory holiday and several other provinces and territories have also made it one.

The day recognizes the abuse suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Métis people at hundreds of state- and church-run residential schools across the country.

Mamakwa is a residential school survivor who has spoken about the horrors there.

