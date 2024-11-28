Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 11:32 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

The high court has rejected a leave to appeal request concerning Nygard’s extradition to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Nygard wanted a judicial review of the order to extradite him, but the Manitoba Court of Appeal rejected the request in May, and Nygard’s lawyers had hoped to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

As is its standard practice, the high court did not give reasons for its decision to not hear the case.

U.S. authorities sought Nygard’s extradition from Canada on a nine-count indictment filed in New York, alleging he was involved in illegal activity for the purpose of sexually abusing and trafficking women and underage girls.

Nygard, the 83-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s fashion company, was found guilty last year of four counts of sexual assault in Toronto for offences from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, minus roughly four years’ credit for time already spent in custody.

Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec, as well as sex related charges in Winnipeg.

None of the charges against Nygard in those jurisdictions, or in the U.S., have been tested in court. He has denied all allegations against him, and is appealing his convictions and sentence in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

19m ago

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

50m ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

2h ago

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

6m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

19m ago

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

50m ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

2h ago

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

1h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 

18h ago

2:47
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report

An internal document obtained by the Ontario Liberals shows millions of family doctors will likely retire within the next five years. The report also suggests 1-in-4 residents do not have a primary physician. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

1:36
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

21h ago

More Videos