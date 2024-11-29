3 dead and over 90,000 displaced as Malaysia prepares for its worst floods in a decade

Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in downtown Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Loo Kok Chong)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2024 4:21 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 6:56 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia is preparing for its worst floods in a decade after heavier-than-expected monsoon rains caused severe flooding that killed three people and displaced more than 90,000.

The National Disaster Command Center online portal said Friday that 94,778 people, from more than 28,000 families, across nine states were evacuated to 527 temporary shelters. The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the worst affected, with 63,761 people evacuated from their homes, followed by neighboring Terengganu with 22, 511.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday that all Cabinet ministers were banned from going on vacation. He said they have been instructed to provide assistance in flood-prone areas.

“All ministers have been told to go to the ground. Yes, leave has been frozen for them,” Anwar was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency.

His deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who heads the disaster response, said Thursday that floods this year were expected to be worse than 2014, when more than 250,000 people were displaced and 21 killed. He was cited by local media as saying that weather forecast indicated that heavy rainfall next month would likely affect more states.

Zahid was quoted by New Straits Times as saying that government agencies were prepared to tackle the disaster. Nearly 83,000 personnel and thousands of rescue boats, four-wheel vehicles and life jackets as well as 31 helicopters are ready, he said. The government has also identified 8,481 temporary evacuation centers nationwide that can accommodate over two million people, he said.

“Given the severity of the situation, all parties have been mobilized to ensure the safety and welfare of flood victims,” he was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency.

Floods are common in parts of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season, that starts in November and could last until March. The Meteorological Department has said the country can expect between five and seven episodes of heavy rainfall during this period.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons
Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons

The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late Thursday night. The two-month tax break covers dozens of items, including...

39m ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

2h ago

Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget
Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget

As retailers drop reminders in email inboxes and on TV that Black Friday deals are in full swing, the flashiness of all the advertising is designed to entice shoppers to open their wallets ever wider. Deidre...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

11h ago

Top Stories

Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons
Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons

The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late Thursday night. The two-month tax break covers dozens of items, including...

39m ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

2h ago

Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget
Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget

As retailers drop reminders in email inboxes and on TV that Black Friday deals are in full swing, the flashiness of all the advertising is designed to entice shoppers to open their wallets ever wider. Deidre...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Flurries on the way in GTA
Flurries on the way in GTA

The first real taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven day forecast.

11h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

20h ago

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

20h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos