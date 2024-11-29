Black Friday shopping fueling plenty of sales across Canadian retailers

Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals in Montreal on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 1:18 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 1:48 pm.

Canadian shoppers have been visiting malls and logging onto retailer websites as Black Friday sweeps through the country.

Shopify Inc., an Ottawa-based company whose e-commerce software powers thousands of retail businesses, says by noon, the average cart in Canada totalled $220.63. Last year, Shopify calculated it was $172.80 by mid-day on Black Friday.

Top purchasing cities within the country this year included Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver and the most popular product categories were makeup, T-shirts, skincare, vitamins and men’s underwear.

Data from tech firm Salesforce found the average discount being offered in Canada was about 21 per cent, down 11 per cent from last year, while the average U.S. markdown was unchanged at 28 per cent.

The Retail Council of Canada has said it expects the average Canadian shopper to spend $972 on holiday shopping, up $73 or eight per cent, from last year.

It predicted 40 per cent of that spending would happen on Black Friday and 36 per cent during Cyber Monday/Week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

56m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

2m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

46m ago

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

56m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

2m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights

A Mississauga man is attracting the spotlight after he wrapped his BMW in festive Christmas lights. Audra Brown with a look at the colourful display, that has also caught the attention of the police.

21h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.
3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.
2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos