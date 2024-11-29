Canada pledges $50M for Palestinian humanitarian needs ahead of Gaza aid conference

The Liberal government is announcing $50 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says the money will provide life-saving help such as medical assistance, food, water and protection services.

He says the funding will be delivered through partners such as the United Nations and the Red Cross.

His office did not immediately say how much of the funding will go to each territory, and how much will go to UNRWA, an agency supporting Palestinians with which Israel has cut ties.

The announcement comes ahead of a conference next Monday in Cairo on the humanitarian response in Gaza, where Canada has expressed concern over a possible looming famine.

Hussen’s office says more funding is needed to deal with “persistent and worsening catastrophic humanitarian conditions” in the territory.

Earlier Friday, two children and a woman were crushed to death as a crowd of Palestinians pushed to get bread at a Gaza bakery amid food shortages, The Associated Press reports.

Israel has faced sustained criticism over the amount humanitarian aid it allows to enter the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern party of the Palestinian territory, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last autumn.

Israel says it vets truckloads for security risks and is increasing how much aid is allowed into Gaza, but UN agencies and numerous countries say only a fraction of what is needed has been permitted to reach Palestinians.