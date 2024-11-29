Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 10:16 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 10:37 am.

A coalition of Canadian news publishers is suing OpenAI for using news content to train its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence system.

The coalition includes The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe and Mail, Postmedia and CBC/Radio-Canada.

The outlets say in a joint statement that OpenAI is regularly breaching copyright by scraping large amounts of content from Canadian media. 

The statement says OpenAI is profiting from that content without permission or compensation to content owners.

Generative AI can create text, images, videos and computer code based on a simple prompt, but the systems must first study vast amounts of existing content.

It’s the first such case in Canada, though numerous lawsuits are underway in the United States, including a case by the New York Times against the OpenAI and Microsoft.

Top Stories

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

32m ago

Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief
Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May. Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto...

1h ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

5h ago

GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size
GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size

The Canadian economy shrank on a per-person basis for a sixth consecutive quarter as higher interest rates continued to weigh on business investment. Statistics Canada’s gross domestic product report...

25m ago

