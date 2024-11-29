Conservatives plan to use Jagmeet Singh’s words in latest non-confidence motion

The Conservatives will try to bring down the government next week with a non-confidence motion. Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 3:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives plan to bring forward a non-confidence motion next week that is focused on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s own words, as they try to convince the New Democrats to bring down the minority Liberal government.

The proposed motion quotes Singh as saying the Liberals caved to corporate greed when they ordered binding arbitration in the labour dispute involving the country’s two largest rail yards.

The motion concludes with a call for members to declare they agree with the NDP leader and for the House of Commons to “proclaim it has lost confidence in the prime minister and the government.”

On Thursday, Government House leader Karina Gould announced she’s seeking unanimous consent to schedule opposition days for the Conservatives and the NDP next week.

Opposition parties must be given four more days to introduce their own motions before Dec. 10 — and the Conservatives have pledged to try and bring down the government at every opportunity.

If the majority of the House of Commons votes in favour of a non-confidence motion, it would likely trigger an immediate election.

No opposition days have been held since early October, because the House has been bogged down in debate over a matter of privilege.

An official from Gould’s office says they are still waiting to hear formal responses from the other parties.

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

58m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

4m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

48m ago

