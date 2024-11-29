YOUR COMMUNITY

East Scarborough Storefront focuses on supporting local, resident-led initiatives

As 'Your Community' tours Kingston Galloway Orton Park, Nick Westoll visits East Scarborough Storefront. The non-profit has various services to support neighbourhood residents, but the organization's main goal is to support resident-led initiatives.

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 29, 2024 10:30 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 10:37 pm.

When it comes to providing community supports, the East Scarborough Storefront is primarily focused on supporting resident-led initiatives and those involved say it’s addressing previously unfulfilled needs.

One of the signature projects is seeing hundreds of home-cooked dinners handed out to nearby residents every Thursday afternoon.

When Your Community visited on Thursday, those involved with the Caribbean Community Connection were busy preparing for the crowds later in the day.

“The restaurant is more expensive and this is a similar type of food to a restaurant, and the people are loving it more and more,” said Barrington Douglas, one of the leaders of the program who got involved three years ago.

Douglas estimated around 250 people from various backgrounds and walks of life show up to the building’s east side takeout window where they can get a freshly cooked dinner.

During our visit, volunteers prepared a large batch of curried chicken, over-roasted jerk chicken, quinoa, vegetables and other sides.

“It makes us feel good that we can offer that type of healthy food,” Douglas said.

“Different races come together and they share thoughts and they communicate together. It unites different groups of people, which is a good thing.”

For residents who are having a tougher time making ends meet, volunteers want to make sure they’re taken care of too. Diners can also pick up things like yogurt, fresh fruit, frozen meals, bread and other items — many of which are donated.

Share Beharry, the manager of community resources with East Scarborough Storefront, said over the past year more than 15,000 meals were handed out. He said the non-profit primarily relies on donations, and works with 90 “grassroots leaders” and 100 volunteers as part of a connected community approach.

“Just on an individual perspective … I’ve seen many lives being changed and transformed,” Beharry said, referring to the work volunteers are doing.

“They really care for the community, and they have a strong passion to see things improve and and focus on the strengths that we do have.”

In addition to initiatives and programs created by residents, the organization offers social, mental health, legal and immigration supports.

He said there are ongoing opportunities for those who want to get involved and give back.

Meanwhile, Douglas said he and other volunteers hope the Caribbean Community Connection program will be able to find funding to purchase more expensive proteins like fish, beef and goat to help expand the number of meals offered and to provide a wider range of authentic Caribbean dishes.

“If we get more funding, it would actually feed the kids that come — bigger kids like 13-year-old kids — they come straight through, most of them live in the neighbourhood, so they come and they look forward to whatever we have to serve them,” he said.

Click here to learn more about East Scarborough Storefront, its programming and services.

