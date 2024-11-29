Investigation underway after gun-related incident in Cambridge, SIU invokes mandate

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

By CityNews Kitchener Staff

Posted November 29, 2024 6:30 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2024 2:31 pm.

An investigation is now underway after an incident involving police and a discharged firearm on the eastbound lanes of the 401 in Cambridge, which caused closures from Cedar Creek Road through to Homer Watson Boulevard.

The Oxford Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it responded at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 following reports of an individual jumping out of a moving vehicle on Oxford Road 6 and then being placed back into the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in question, conducting a traffic stop on the 401 in Cambridge. During that interaction, one of the responding officers discharged their firearm, with an occupant in the vehicle suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Both that individual and one other occupant in the vehicle were later transported to hospital for treatment.

The incident caused closures for drivers on the eastbound lane of Highway 401 between Cedar Creek Road in Ayr and Homer Watson Boulevard in Cambridge.

Following the initial investigation, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, with OPP not able to comment further on the incident or the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the highway have since been re-opened.

