Federal government posts $13B deficit in first half of the fiscal year

The Canadian flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 12:27 pm.

The Finance Department says the federal deficit was $13 billion between April and September.

That compares to an $8.2 billion deficit over the same period last year.

According to the monthly fiscal monitor released today, revenues were up $20.3 billion, or 9.6 per cent, compared with the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses and gains increased $21.7 billion, or 11.2 per cent, due to higher direct program spending and transfers to people and other levels of government.

Public debt charges rose by $5.2 billion, or 22.5 per cent, largely reflecting higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses and gains decreased by $1.8 billion, or 46.8 per cent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

1h ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

3h ago

Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief
Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May. Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto...

4h ago

Top Stories

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

1h ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

3h ago

Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief
Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May. Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights

A Mississauga man is attracting the spotlight after he wrapped his BMW in festive Christmas lights. Audra Brown with a look at the colourful display, that has also caught the attention of the police.

19h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.
3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.
2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos