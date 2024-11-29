The Big Story
What does the ‘Freedom Convoy’ verdict mean for our country?
Posted November 29, 2024 5:36 am.
It’s been one week since Pat King, one of the key organizers of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, was found guilty of five of the nine charges against him. The verdict came as we continue to wait on rulings for two other leaders of the demonstration that crippled the capital in 2022.
So what will this first verdict mean for the other cases, and where is the alt-right movement heading in Canada amid these proceedings and a change of administration in the White House?
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Dr. Carmen Celestini with the University of Waterloo, who researches extremism, conspiracy theories, and politics in North America.