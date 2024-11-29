Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial

The offices of La Presse are shown in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 4:05 pm.

MONTREAL — Political leaders and press freedom groups on Friday were left shell-shocked after Montreal news outlet La Presse revealed that a hit man had offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.

Convicted killer Frédérick Silva, who turned police informant in 2022, had confessed to issuing the murder contract on investigative reporter Daniel Renaud, La Presse said.

The news outlet said Silva, known for carrying out multiple murders over the years for organized crime groups, ordered the hit on Renaud in 2021, when the reporter was covering Silva’s trial on three murders and one attempted murder.

And while the hit ordered on Renaud was never carried out, Friday’s revelations reverberated through Quebec’s political and journalist classes, and raised questions about whether reporters who investigate criminals are adequately protected.

Quebec Premier François Legault denounced the plot against Renaud, saying, “It doesn’t make sense that in Quebec — we are not in a movie — that in Quebec there’s a contract that was placed on a journalist’s head because he did his job.”

Education Minister Bernard Drainville, who in 2021 was working in radio, said Renaud had been a guest on his show. “If this journalist, who is very rigorous, had his life threatened … you can’t help but think of other journalists who investigate crime,” he said.

Drainville also asked whether journalists investigating criminals should receive police protection. “I find this very concerning for our democracy,” he said.

As an informant, Silva agreed to meet with police to help them with multiple homicide investigations, and was forced to reveal his criminal activities. La Presse said it learned of the contract against Renaud after reviewing the confessions the killer made to police.

Silva had proposed luring the reporter to a location on a false promise of giving him information about gang shootings, and then killing him, the news outlet revealed. La Presse said the bounty was active for two months before Silva, who is serving a life sentence in prison, cancelled the hit to focus on “more important issues.”

Éric-Pierre Champagne, president of Quebec’s professional journalists association, said he was “shocked and surprised” by the revelations. He recalled the attempted assassination of journalist Michel Auger, who was shot multiple times in the back in the parking lot of the Journal de Montréal in 2000 — which put enormous pressure on organized crime.

“We believed — perhaps wrongly — that it was over,” he said of violence toward reporters. “But finally we see that maybe it isn’t the case.”

Other political leaders denounced the hit ordered on Renaud, with Liberal MP Marwah Rizqy, who has been the subject of death threats and was placed under police protection for a time, struggling through heavy silence when asked to react.

“Imagine when you and your family don’t feel safe to do your own work, when your work is not only relevant, it’s necessary for a healthy democracy. If there are no more checks and balances, if there’s no one left to ask questions, then we can turn off the lights,” she told reporters at the Quebec legislature.

Québec solidaire legislature member Vincent Marissal said he was “horrified” and called for solidarity with Renaud and other journalists.

Speaking to La Presse, Renaud said the threat on his life will not stop his work. “We must continue to cover organized crime in Quebec, to shine a light on this clandestine part of society.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

— With files from Pierre Saint-Arnaud in Montreal.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

59m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

5m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

49m ago

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

59m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

5m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights

A Mississauga man is attracting the spotlight after he wrapped his BMW in festive Christmas lights. Audra Brown with a look at the colourful display, that has also caught the attention of the police.

22h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.
3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.
2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos