Notre-Dame cathedral unveils its new interior 5 years after devastating fire

The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29, 2024
The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29, 2024. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)

By Thomas Adamson and John Leicester, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2024 4:25 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 7:11 am.

After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre-Dame cathedral showed its new self to the world Friday, with rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy good-as-new stonework erasing somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.

Images broadcast live of a site visit by French President Emmanuel Macron showed the inside of the iconic cathedral as worshippers might have experienced it back in medieval times, its wide, open spaces filled with bright light on a crisp and sunny winter’s day that lit up the vibrant colors of the stained glass windows.

Outside, the monument is still a construction site, with scaffolding and cranes. But the renovated interior — shown in its full glory Friday for the first time before the public is allowed back in on Dec. 8 — proved to be breathtaking.

Stonemasons fixed the ripped-open ceilings

Gone are the gaping holes that the blaze tore into the vaulted ceilings, leaving charred piles of debris. New stonework has been carefully pieced together to repair and fill the wounds that had left the cathedral’s insides exposed to the elements. Delicate golden angels look on from the centerpiece of one of the rebuilt ceilings, soaring again above the transept.

The cathedral’s bright, cream-colored limestone walls look brand new, cleaned not only of dust from the fire but also of grime that had accumulated for centuries.

The cathedral attracted millions of worshippers and visitors annually before the April 15, 2019, fire forced its closure and turned the monument in the heart of Paris into a no-go zone except to artisans, architects and others mobilized for the reconstruction.

Macron entered via the cathedral’s giant and intricately carved front doors and stared up at the ceilings in wonder. He was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, the archbishop of Paris and others.

Techniques new and old deployed

Powerful vacuum cleaners were used to first remove toxic dust released when the fire melted the cathedral’s lead roofs.

Fine layers of latex were then sprayed onto the surfaces and removed a few days later, taking dirt away with them. Cleaning gels were also used on some walls that had been painted, removing many years of accumulated dirt and revealing their bright colors once again.

Carpenters worked by hand like their medieval counterparts as they hewed giant oak beams to rebuild the roof and spire that collapsed like a flaming spear into the inferno. The beams show the marks of the carpenters’ handiwork, with dents made on the woodwork by their hand axes.

Some 2,000 oak trees were felled to rebuild roof frameworks so dense and intricate that they are nicknamed “the forest.”

It’s a sneak peak ahead of the reopening

Macron’s visit kicked off a series of events ushering in the reopening of the 12th-century Gothic masterpiece.

Macron will return on Dec. 7 to deliver an address and attend the consecration of the new altar during a solemn Mass the following day.

Macron’s administration is hailing the reconstruction as a symbol of national unity and French can-do.

Top Stories

Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons
Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons

The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late Thursday night. The two-month tax break covers dozens of items, including...

39m ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

2h ago

Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget
Can't resist Black Friday deals? How to shop while staying within your budget

As retailers drop reminders in email inboxes and on TV that Black Friday deals are in full swing, the flashiness of all the advertising is designed to entice shoppers to open their wallets ever wider. Deidre...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

11h ago

