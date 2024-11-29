Prime Minister Trudeau adds $7.1 million to P.E.I. school food program

MOUNT STEWART, P.E.I. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Prince Edward Island today where he announced $7.1 million over three years to support that province’s school food program.

The money is from the federal government’s $1-billion, five-year universal, national school food program that was promised during the 2021 election campaign.

P.E.I. is the fourth province to sign on to the program, joining Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Ontario.

Trudeau says the funding will add to the Island’s existing food program, providing thousands more breakfasts and snacks to students.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says his government will add $15 million on top of the federal three-year contribution.

King says the Island’s program, which allows families to pay what they can for the meals, has served 850,000 meals in schools this year and is on track to serve one million meals in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

