Prime Minister Trudeau adds $7.1 million to P.E.I. school food program

<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an arm chair discussion at the Sustainable Finance conference, in Ottawa, Thursday Nov. 28, 2024. Trudeau travelled to Prince Edward Island today where he announced $7.1 million over three years to support that province’s school lunch program THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 1:40 pm.

MOUNT STEWART, P.E.I. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Prince Edward Island today where he announced $7.1 million over three years to support that province’s school food program.

The money is from the federal government’s $1-billion, five-year universal, national school food program that was promised during the 2021 election campaign.

P.E.I. is the fourth province to sign on to the program, joining Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Ontario.

Trudeau says the funding will add to the Island’s existing food program, providing thousands more breakfasts and snacks to students.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says his government will add $15 million on top of the federal three-year contribution.

King says the Island’s program, which allows families to pay what they can for the meals, has served 850,000 meals in schools this year and is on track to serve one million meals in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

1h ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

3h ago

Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief
Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May. Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto...

4h ago

