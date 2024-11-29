Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Ontario snow
A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

By The Canadian Press and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 29, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 12:29 pm.

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas.

The weather agency has issued snow squall warnings for much of cottage country, including Bracebridge, Haliburton, Owen Sound, Huntsville and Parry Sound.

The warnings say some areas may see peak snowfall rates of up to 10 centimetres per hour, with local accumulations possibly exceeding 75 centimetres by Sunday.

The agency says snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary, and changes from clear skies to heavy snow can happen within just a few kilometres.

It says heavy snow and blowing snow could lead to poor or zero visibility at times, with power outages possible.

The agency says travel in these areas is expected to be “difficult to nearly impossible” during intense snowfall, and advises those travelling to make emergency preparations.

Some GTA areas could see snow squalls

Although the snow squall warnings are mainly for north of the GTA, some areas of the region could be impacted.

“Lake-effect impacting the snowbelt region over the next few days,” says 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi.

“While the GTA doesn’t take a direct hit on the models, there is some uncertainty as to whether some of the squalls come close to areas of the GTA that border these communities. So we could see more significant accumulation in northern Halton/Peel, and northern York/Durham Regions.”

As for other areas of the GTA and Toronto, Andreacchi says light snow is possible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — anywhere from trace amounts up to three centimetres. She said northern areas of the GTA could receive more accumulation on Saturday and Sunday.

Although daytime temperatures are expected to hover above the freezing mark on these days it will feel more like between -4 C to -7 C, with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

For details on your extended forecast and a chance to enter the 680News Toronto Radio weather guarantee, visit here.

Top Stories

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

3h ago

Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief
Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May. Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto...

4h ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

7m ago

