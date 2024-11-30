Magic can’t save ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint from a $2.3 million tax bill

FILE - Rupert Grint poses for photographers upon arrival at the special screening of the film 'Knock at the Cabin' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2024 8:04 am.

LONDON (AP) — Former “Harry Potter” film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound ($2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the magical film franchise, was ordered to pay the money in 2019 after H.M. Revenue and Customs, the U.K. tax agency, investigated his tax return from seven years earlier.

The agency said Grint had wrongly classed 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the movies — money from DVD sales, TV syndication, streaming rights and other sources — as a capital asset rather than income, which is subject to a much higher tax rate.

Lawyers for Grint appealed, but after years of wrangling a tribunal judge ruled against the actor this week. Judge Harriet Morgan said the money “derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint” and “is taxable as income.”

Grint, 36, starred in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011 as the boy wizard’s best friend, and is calculated to have earned around 24 million pounds from the role.

He previously lost a separate court battle over a 1 million pound tax refund in 2019.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police say the crash occurred on Derry Road between Dixie Road and Telford Way just after 7 a.m. Paramedics...

0m ago

Justin Trudeau and President-elect Donald Trump meet in Florida
Justin Trudeau and President-elect Donald Trump meet in Florida

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate Friday night, a source confirmed to The Canadian Press. Trudeau's plane landed in West Palm Beach, Fla.,...

1h ago

Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs
Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees. The Canadian Union...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Tree lightings at Harbourfront and Nathan Phillips Square
Weekend need-to-know: Tree lightings at Harbourfront and Nathan Phillips Square

Holiday activities are in full swing this weekend with more Santa Claus Parades and the annual Cavalcade of Lights. As you make your plans, keep in mind GO trains won't be running on a portion of the...

