Toronto police are on the hunt for five suspects who allegedly entered a jewellery store on Saturday afternoon and began smashing the display cases before making off with an unknown quantity of items.

Officers were called to the store at Sherway Gardens mall just before 5:00 p.m.

Videos posted to social media throughout the day appear to show a lockdown being imposed on some customers as a precaution.

Police say no injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.