Rollover collision sends 2 people to hospital

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 30, 2024 11:22 pm.

A four-vehicle collision in North York has sent two people to a hospital, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Wenderly Drive, just south of Lawrence Avenue West before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say one vehicle flipped over. The male driver of the vehicle and another woman involved in the collision suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

