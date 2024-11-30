Toronto man accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures

Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a surgeon and performed cosmetic procedures on multiple women, without any known qualifications.

Investigators say the man introduced himself on Friday to four women at a dog park in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood, near Bay Street and Queens Quay West.

According to police, the man lied and told the women he was a surgeon at a local hospital named Harvey Archambeau. He then offered to provide them with cosmetic procedures out of his residence.

The victims accepted the man’s offer and received what they believed to be injections of Botox, Ozempic and Salmon DNA, which is used for skin rejuvenation.

Investigators say the victims became suspicious of the man’s behaviour and later found out that he was not qualified to provide the cosmetic procedures. The victims then contacted police.

Authorities have charged 29-year-old Yusak of Toronto with seven counts of assault with a weapon and committing a common nuisance.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.