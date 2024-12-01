2 seriously injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa
Posted December 1, 2024 7:58 am.
Last Updated December 1, 2024 9:09 am.
A stretch of Highway 401 near Oshawa is closed following a serious crash.
Provincial police say a car and a transport truck were involved in the crash just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of the highway near Courtice Road.
The driver and passenger of the car have been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The westbound lanes of the highway are closed from Courtice Road to Harmony Road as police continue to investigate.