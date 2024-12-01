A new Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits and safety protection

Exterior view of Belgium parliament building.
By Tom Nouvian, The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 10:19 am.

PARIS (AP) — Starting Sunday, sex workers in Belgium will be able to sign formal employment contracts and gain labor rights on par with those in other professions in a legal breakthrough some call a “revolution.” The new law also establishes fundamental rights for sex workers including the right to refuse clients, choose their practices, and stop an act at any moment.

The move follows the country’s 2022 decision to decriminalize sex work.

Under the new regulations, sex workers will have access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support and pensions. The legislation also establishes rules on working hours, pay and safety measures, addressing a long-standing gap in legal protections for those in the industry.

“This is an incredible step forward,” said Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, an advocacy group involved in drafting the legislation. “It means their profession can finally be recognized as legitimate by the Belgian state.”

“From the employer’s perspective, this will also be a revolution. They’ll have to apply for a state authorization to hire sex workers,” Jaramillo said.

“Under the previous legislation, hiring someone for sex work automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual,” said Jaramillo. “Now, They’ll have to apply for state authorization to hire employees.”

Employers must now obtain authorization, adhere to strict safety protocols, and meet background requirements, including no prior convictions for sexual assault or human trafficking. They must provide clean linens, condoms, and hygiene products, and install emergency buttons in workspaces.

Independent sex work remains permitted, but unregulated third-party hiring or violations of the legal framework will be prosecuted.

Critics argue the law cannot fully address the stigma and risks tied to the trade, especially for undocumented sex workers.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Jaramillo, emphasizing the need for better police and judicial training to protect marginalized workers.

While countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have legalized sex work, none have implemented labor protections as comprehensive as Belgium’s.

