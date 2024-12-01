Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House during a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day with survivors, their families and advocates, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2024 7:38 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 7:46 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after his convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

It caps a long-running legal saga for the president’s son, who publicly disclosed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 — a month after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

In June, as his son Hunter was facing trial in the gun case in Delaware, Biden ruled out a pardon or clemency for his son in an interview with ABC News.

As recently as Nov. 8, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out a pardon or clemency for the younger Biden, saying, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

2h ago

Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.

25m ago

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with...

2h ago

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

2h ago

Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.

25m ago

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

2h ago

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

2:45
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again

Rhianne Campbell is on Parkside Drive, as residents call on the city to implement changes to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy road.
2:24
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto

Canada's national ballet school welcomed members of the community for a working rehearsal this weekend as their students prepare to join the professionals when the show returns for the holidays. David Zura explains.

19h ago

More Videos