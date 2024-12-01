Canada Post presents union with ‘framework’ to reach deal as strike continues

<p>Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements. Canada Post employees and supporters rally at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 5:26 pm.

Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.

A statement issued Sunday said the framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Canada Post delivery model and shows “movement on other key issues” in the labour dispute that’s stretching into the holiday season.

“It is our hope that these proposals will reignite discussions and, together with the support of mediators, help the parties work toward final agreements,” said the statement, which was provided to media over email.

It said the framework was presented to the union earlier on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers did not have an immediate response when asked about the framework.

In its statement Sunday, Canada Post said it would not be providing further details outside of the negotiations, in order to facilitate talks.

“We understand the impact (the union’s) national strike is having on our employees and so many Canadians. Canada Post remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements that will provide our employees and customers with the certainty they are looking for,” the statement said.

A key issue in bargaining has been a push to expand parcel deliveries into the weekend, but the union and Canada Post are at odds over how to make it work.

The strike began more than two weeks ago and is threatening the key holiday season as Canadians hold off on mailing cards and gifts or search for alternatives.

The latest move from Canada Post comes after the union filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees, saying the layoffs are an “intimidation tactic” that violates the Canada Labour Code.

No details have been provided on the extent of the layoffs, which Canada Post has said are temporary.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement late last week that the Crown corporation had received the complaint and was reviewing it.

Liu said Canada Post denies any violation of the labour code.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon temporarily suspended mediation last week, saying negotiations had not budged, but sending the matter to binding arbitration was “not in the cards,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: d89cd5ddbfa8f70daf51e964446b2f305a62aad2c7fe61e466383ae31286aae1.jpg, Caption:

Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements. Canada Post employees and supporters rally at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

4h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

updated

2h ago

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with...

1h ago

Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault
Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a violent assault in Greektown last month. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on November 18, the victim was speaking with two suspects...

4h ago

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

4h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

updated

2h ago

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with...

1h ago

Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault
Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a violent assault in Greektown last month. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on November 18, the victim was speaking with two suspects...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

23h ago

2:45
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again

Rhianne Campbell is on Parkside Drive, as residents call on the city to implement changes to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy road.
2:24
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto

Canada's national ballet school welcomed members of the community for a working rehearsal this weekend as their students prepare to join the professionals when the show returns for the holidays. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:31
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city

Nearly a decade after being forced out, rebel groups in Syria have swept their way back into government-held towns this week. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos