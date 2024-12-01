Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a news conference in a hotel ballroom in Ottawa on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2024 12:56 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 2:10 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

The plan should include measures to increase patrols and technology to crack down on illegal drug trafficking, as well as tightening visa rules and working with provincial law enforcement, Poilievre told a news conference on Sunday.

“The reality is that Trudeau has lost control of the deficit, of immigration and of our border. In less than two months, President Trump will come into office. He’s threatened the possibility of imposing tariffs unless there is action to address Trudeau’s broken border,” he said.

With gridlock in Parliament set to continue, Poilievre said Conservatives “will make accommodations to quickly pass a border plan if it goes towards fixing Trudeau’s broken border.”

He said Canada should also cap the number of asylum seekers as it faces a significant influx in refugee claims.

Canada had nearly 250,000 refugee claims in the queue as of Sept. 30, 2024, having approved more than 33,000 claims between January and the end of September.

In all of 2023, Canada accepted 37,000 refugee claims, and in 2022, it accepted 28,000.

“I love real refugees,” Poilievre said. “Our country was built in large part by real refugees who were genuinely fleeing danger, like my wife. But I have no time for people who lie to come into our country, and that is the problem we have to cut off.”

Trump has threatened to slap a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs such as fentanyl from entering the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, a meeting the president-elect later described as “very productive.”

Sources said Trudeau and Trump discussed trade, border security, Ukraine, NATO, icebreakers, the Middle East and the Group of Seven meeting in Alberta next year.

Trump’s presidential inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

45m ago

Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering
Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Foxwood Trail and Weyburn Square area in Pickering just after 5 a.m. Sunday for...

5h ago

Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa
Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa

A woman has been critically injured in a crash along a stretch of Highway 401 near Oshawa. Provincial police say a transport truck travelling in the westbound lanes of the highway was rear-ended by...

4h ago

Toronto to activate four warming centres as temperatures dip Sunday night
Toronto to activate four warming centres as temperatures dip Sunday night

The City of Toronto says it will open four of its warming centres on Sunday night as temperatures are set to dip. The warming centres at 136 Spadina Rd., 81 Elizabeth St., 12 Holmes Ave., and 885 Scarborough...

3h ago

