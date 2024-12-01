Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping sales

FILE - CEO Stellantis Carlos Tavares speaks during the Paris Automotive Summit on the sideline of the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 5:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.

The world’s fourth-largest carmaker announced that its board accepted Tavares’ resignation Sunday, effective immediately.

Stellantis noted Sunday that the process to appoint a new, permanent CEO is “well under way.” In the meantime, the company says a new interim executive committee, led by chairman John Elkann, will be established.

As head of PSA Peugeot, Tavares took control of the Netherlands-based company in January 2021 — when it merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, creating an automotive giant that is the parent to several well-known brands today. Beyond Jeep, Citroën and Ram, Stellantis’ portfolio includes Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, Maserati and Opel.

Stellantis’ North American operations had been the company’s main source of profits for some time, but struggles piled up this year — with the company citing larger market changes and rising competition.

For its third quarter, Stellantis posted 27% plunge in net revenues, as gaps in launching new products and action to reduce inventories also slashed global shipments of new vehicles by 20%.

The carmaker reported net revenues of 33 billion euros (nearly $36 billion ) in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, down from 45 billion euros in the same period last year. All regions except South America reported double-digit dips in revenues — led by North America, which plunged 42% to 12.4 billion euros. Europe revenues dropped 12% to 12.5 billion euros.

In recent months, Tavares had been under fire from U.S. dealers and the United Auto Workers union after the release of dismal financial performance reports. He also oversaw cost-cutting efforts that included delaying factory openings and laying off union workers — adding to further strain with the UAW, which filed several grievances against Stellantis and threatened to strike in recent months.

Beyond the U.S., Stellantis has faced pressure in Italy — where lawmakers questioned the former chief executive over the company’s production plans in October, with the far-right government accusing the company of relocating assembly plants to low-cost countries. Tens of thousands of autoworkers in the country also held a one-day walkout, calling for more employment certainty and protections.

In efforts to revive sales, Stellantis previously made a number of leadership changes in October, which included new heads of operations in North America and Europe. At the time, the company expected Tavares to step down in early 2026, closer to the end of his five-year contract.

The company confirmed in September that it was searching for a CEO to eventually succeed Tavares, but maintained that those efforts were part of standard leadership transition plans.

In a statement Sunday, Stellantis’ senior independent director Henri de Castries said that Stellantis’ success is “rooted in a perfect alignment” between shareholders, the company’s board and the CEO — but noted that “different views” had emerged in recent weeks, resulting in the decision to approve Tavares’ resignation.

Elkann, the chairperson of Stellantis’ board, thanked Tavares for “his years of dedicated service and the role he has played in the creation of Stellantis” in an additional statement. He added that he looks forward to appointing a new CEO.

Stellantis did not comment further beyond Sunday’s announcement.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

4h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

updated

2h ago

Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.

1h ago

Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault
Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a violent assault in Greektown last month. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on November 18, the victim was speaking with two suspects...

4h ago

Top Stories

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

4h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering is facing a charge for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

updated

2h ago

Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.

1h ago

Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault
Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a violent assault in Greektown last month. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on November 18, the victim was speaking with two suspects...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

23h ago

2:45
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again

Rhianne Campbell is on Parkside Drive, as residents call on the city to implement changes to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy road.
2:24
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto
The Nutcracker prepares to return to Toronto

Canada's national ballet school welcomed members of the community for a working rehearsal this weekend as their students prepare to join the professionals when the show returns for the holidays. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:31
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city

Nearly a decade after being forced out, rebel groups in Syria have swept their way back into government-held towns this week. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos