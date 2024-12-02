17 three-pointers in one game? Taking part in Canada Basketball’s Junior Academy? Zion Antwi has a bright future on the court.
Posted December 2, 2024 9:48 am.
Zion says he can play multiple positions on the floor and describes himself as a leader.
He’s really grown as a basketball player over the years and calls Michael Jordan and LeBron James his favourite basketball players.
Zion Antwi – Basketball Player
