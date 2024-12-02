2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week.

Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Two men allegedly forced their way into the home, demanding to know where a safe was while carrying a switchblade.

They tried to restrain the occupants of the home but were unable to do so and fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as white males. One man is estimated to be between 40 to 50 years old, approximately five feet eight inches tall with dark, short hair, a tan complexion and possibly has a beard. He was dressed in black pants, black boots and black gloves and what appeared to be a scarf covering his face.

The second man is about 30 to 40 years old, approximately five feet ten inches tall and wearing all black clothing, black gloves and armed with a switchblade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.