2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York police
A York Regional Police officer pictured on Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Dilshad Burman

Posted December 2, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 10:03 am.

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week.

Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Two men allegedly forced their way into the home, demanding to know where a safe was while carrying a switchblade.

They tried to restrain the occupants of the home but were unable to do so and fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as white males. One man is estimated to be between 40 to 50 years old, approximately five feet eight inches tall with dark, short hair, a tan complexion and possibly has a beard. He was dressed in black pants, black boots and black gloves and what appeared to be a scarf covering his face.

The second man is about 30 to 40 years old, approximately five feet ten inches tall and wearing all black clothing, black gloves and armed with a switchblade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

1h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

14m ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

1h ago

U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada until further notice due to a Canada Post strike.

2h ago

