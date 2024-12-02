Avril Lavigne extends Greatest Hits tour across Canada and U.S.

Musician Avril Lavigne signs her star at Canada’s Walk of Fame’s 25th Anniversary gala in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 6:39 pm.

Avril Lavigne is extending her Greatest Hits tour with 19 dates across the United States and Canada.

The pop-punk singer kicks things off May 18 in Moncton, N.B., and visits Halifax on May 20, London, Ont., on June 3 and Niagara Falls, Ont., on June 5.

The tour wraps June 27 in Bethel, N.Y., after which Lavigne headlines the All Your Friends Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29.

A presale for the Greatest Hits tour begins Tuesday, with the general sale opening Friday at avrillavigne.com.

Tickets for the two-day pop-punk festival in Oro-Medonte go on sale Thursday, with more artists yet to be announced, including the June 28 headliner.

Simple Plan were also announced for the June 29 main stage at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

The Montreal rockers will support Lavigne’s tour in the U.S., while Fefe Dobson is on the bill in Canada and We The Kings will appear at select stops in the U.S. and Canada.

Lavigne hit the road May 22 in Vancouver, promising to feature her biggest songs, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “Girlfriend.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

