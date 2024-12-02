Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical

FILE - Elton John waves to the waiting media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2024 4:20 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 5:36 am.

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.

The singer-songwriter attended the opening night of “The Devil Wears Prada” in London on Sunday and told the audience that “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.”

“So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” he said.

John, 77, disclosed in September that an infection had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.” He wrote on Instagram that “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

John wrote the score for “The Devil Wears Prada,” a stage musical based on the 2006 movie about a young journalist navigating the glamour and egos of a glossy fashion magazine.

The production at London’s Dominion Theatre stars Vanessa Williams as the fearsome editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in the film.

Sunday’s gala, a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, was attended by celebrities and fashion-industry figures including designer Donatella Versace and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the rumored inspiration for the Priestly character.

Wintour described the musical as “entertaining.”

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena
Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday's game was the third straight one when 24-year-old RJ Barrett had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto.

1h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

