Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan names Annesley Wallace as next chief executive

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) has appointed Annesley Wallace, shown in a handout photo, as new president & CEO.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-HOOPP **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 1:00 pm.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has named Annesley Wallace as its new president and chief executive, effective April 1.

Wallace will take over from Jeff Wendling, who announced his retirement in September.

She is currently the executive vice-president of strategy and corporate development and president of power and energy solutions at TC Energy.

Before working at the pipeline company, Wallace was chief pension officer and executive vice-president and global head of infrastructure at OMERS, the pension fund for Ontario municipal employees.

She will start work at HOOPP on March 1 as part of a transition period before assuming the CEO duties on April 1.

HOOPP manages pensions for Ontario’s hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 670 participating employers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups
Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups

Canada's federal government has listed the militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. In a statement released on Monday, public safety minister...

37m ago

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups
Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups

Canada's federal government has listed the militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. In a statement released on Monday, public safety minister...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

16h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

18h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

19h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

19h ago

More Videos