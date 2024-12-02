It’s the final holiday stretch at the Biden White House. The theme is ‘A Season of Peace and Light’

President Joe Biden accompanied by his family from left, Melissa, Hunter Biden, grandson Beau and First Lady Jill Biden, applauds during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Nantucket Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2024 5:02 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 5:37 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the final holiday stretch at the White House for President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who has the executive mansion decorated to the theme of “A Season of Peace and Light.”

The first lady is set to unveil the decorations and deliver a holiday message at a White House event on Monday.

Several hundred volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House’s public spaces with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 doves and some 165,000 lights on wreaths, garlands and other displays.

There are also 83 Christmas trees in the mansion, including the official tree in the Blue Room: a towering Fraser fir from North Carolina that was anchored to the ceiling after the chandelier was removed.

“As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values we hold sacred: faith, family, service to our country, kindness towards our neighbors, and the power of community and connection,” the Bidens wrote in a commemorative holiday guidebook that will be given to all visitors.

The White House expects about 100,000 people to visit this month.

Guests will enter the White House under a rotating starlight and will be surrounded by a collection of bells — brass-colored bells hanging from the ceiling and sleigh bells lining the archways — symbolizing the sounds of the holidays as they move along the East Colonnade hallway.

Upstairs, the ceiling and windows in the East Room are wrapped in a reflective canopy to create the feeling of a peaceful snowfall. Silhouettes of people holding hands decorate the bases of two large Christmas trees in the room.

Light shines through colored glass ornaments and prisms in the Green Room while paper doves in the Red Room carry messages of peace. Doves are also suspended overhead in the Cross Hall.

The Blue Room tree features a light-filled carousel with the names of every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia around the tree’s decorations.

In the State Dining Room, a starburst shines above the gingerbread White House, which this year incorporates a scene of people ice skating on the South Lawn.

The sugary confection — which is for display purposes only and never eaten — was made using 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds (29.48 kilograms) of pastillage, a sugar paste, 45 pounds (20.41 kilograms) of chocolate, 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms) of royal icing, and 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of gum paste.

As part of Joining Forces, Jill Biden’s White House initiative to support military families, the first lady invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to experience the holiday decor. The Bidens’ late son, Beau, served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena
Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday's game was the third straight one when 24-year-old RJ Barrett had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto.

1h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena
Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday's game was the third straight one when 24-year-old RJ Barrett had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto.

1h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

9h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

12h ago

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

More Videos