Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to ‘guarantee’ family doctor for all within 4 years

The exterior of Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Ontario.
The exterior of Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 2, 2024 9:38 am.

The Ontario Liberal Party is rolling out a “central pillar” of its future election campaign that’s focused on health care, and it includes $3.1 billion to recruit 3,100 family doctors by 2029.

Bonnie Crombie outlined the Ontario Liberal Party’s policy in Brampton Monday morning.

In a statement, it was dubbed as a “comprehensive plan to guarantee every person in Ontario has a family doctor close to home” by the end of a first term should the party form government.

“Fixing family medicine will be the single most important priority of an Ontario Liberal government,” the statement said.

Party officials said the health care plan would focus on:

  • Educating, attracting and retaining 3,100 domestically and internationally trained family doctors
  • Improve the Ontario Health Team network to expand access to doctors
  • Modernize family medicine by pushing to end the use of fax machines in favour of electronic systems, expand appointments to evenings and weekends
  • “Stop penalizing” patients, doctors if care is sought at walk-in clinics

As part of the push to bring on 3,100 family doctors, the party committed to doubling the number of medical school and residency spots by creating two new medical schools while expanding capacity at existing institutions.

It also said the party would “accelerate the process to integrate at least 1,200 qualified and experienced internationally trained doctors” over a four-year period.

There was also a mention of incentives to get doctors to serve in rural and northern Ontario communities, but specifics on those incentives weren’t included.

Ontario residents are set to go to the polls on June 4, 2026, but there has been increasing speculation of an early election call by Premier Doug Ford.

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario currently has 79 out of 124 seats in the Ontario legislature while the Ontario NDP has 28, the Liberals have nine and the Green Party of Ontario has two.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

1h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

0m ago

2 men wanted in Markham home invasion
2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week. Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Two...

50m ago

U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada until further notice due to a Canada Post strike.

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

1h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

0m ago

2 men wanted in Markham home invasion
2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week. Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Two...

50m ago

U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada until further notice due to a Canada Post strike.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

13h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

15h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

16h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

16h ago

More Videos