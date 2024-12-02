Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

From the Argo's winning the Grey Cup to the Raptors bleak record, CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with an update on the Toronto sports scene including a Leafs player who had to undergo surgery.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 6:23 am.

RJ Barrett is putting the cooking in home cooking, dominating play whenever his Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena.

Barrett, from neighbouring Mississauga, led all scorers with 37 points as the Raptors beat the Miami Heat 119-116 on Sunday. It was the third straight game the 24-year-old has had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto, and fifth time in seven home games this season.

“Be real. I had two good games just now on the road. Don’t do me like that,” joked Barrett, pointing to his 22-point performance in Toronto’s 119-103 victory in New Orleans last Wednesday and his 25 points in a 121-111 loss at Miami on Friday.

“No, I’ve just been trying to concentrate a little more. Put a little more focus into it.”

Barrett missed the first three games of the season after spraining his shoulder in the pre-season. He returned to the lineup Oct. 28 in a 127-125 overtime loss to Denver in Toronto.

Since his return, Barrett’s been two different players at home and away. He’s averaged 19.4 points, 6.5 assists and six rebounds over 11 road games, but has averaged 30.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over seven games in Toronto.

In the season so far, he’s averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists.

Those splits are promising for the Raptors as the win over Miami was the first game of a lengthy homestand that will either be five or six games, depending on when the NBA decides to assign Toronto two new regular-season games after missing the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament.

“It’s good but you can’t get comfortable, can’t get complacent,” said Barrett. “It was a good win tonight, but we’ve got to go back again tomorrow and get ready for Indiana (on Tuesday).”

Related:

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has his own theory as to why Barrett’s been so reliable north of the border.

“I think he likes Canadian language and Canadian food, and he’s really enjoying it here,” laughed Rajakovic.

It’s not just Barrett who’s thriving at home.

The Raptors (6-15) have earned all but one of their wins at Scotiabank Arena, with the one victory in their 1-11 road record the recent win in New Orleans. Barrett said that’s a product of being on a young team.

“We have such amazing fans (in Toronto), so they really pick us up,” said Barrett. “Whenever we go on a run, it’s everything. Even when we’re down, they’re still there to pick us up. 

“On the road, you’re going against the other team’s crowd and the other team feeling. You just have to bring your own energy and focus.”

Barrett and all-star Scottie Barnes were especially effective in Sunday’s fourth quarter. Barrett had six points, three rebounds and two assists in the period, while Barnes had eight points, four rebounds and an assist.

“I want those guys to be really aggressive,” said Rajakovic. “I want them to be aggressive to score, aggressive to create, and once you’re doing that, then to make the right decisions. 

“You cannot be passive and make right decisions.”

Barrett agreed.

“I think the fourth quarter brings a different sort of intensity,” he said. “Understanding that, I think, it’s a big thing. 

“Definitely the start of the game, end of the game, beginning of the third, those are moments where you really have to play with force.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh U.S.holiday weather
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh U.S.holiday weather

U.S. National Weather Service staff said snow was expected to fall again Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds and freezing temperatures.

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh U.S.holiday weather
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh U.S.holiday weather

U.S. National Weather Service staff said snow was expected to fall again Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds and freezing temperatures.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

9h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

12h ago

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

More Videos