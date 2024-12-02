Scouts Canada survey reveals concerns about social skills of COVID-era kids

A Scouts Canada store on West Broadway in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 2, 2024 1:28 pm.

A new survey by Scouts Canada has revealed what the group calls “surprisingly negative opinions” about the social skills of Canadian youth aged 10 to 21 with serious concerns about their future prospects.

The survey of 1,000 random Canadians showed that many feel kids today lack soft skills, social ability, and aren’t ready to tackle the future challenges that come with landing jobs and careers.

In fact, over a third of Canadians surveyed (34.4 per cent) aren’t confident that they’ll be able get jobs and be successful adults.

Some of the blame is on parents too, according to the survey, which found 74.7 per cent believe that Gen X (1965-1976), Millennial (1977-1995) and Generation Z (1996-2010) parents have been ‘too soft’ on their kids, contributing to their issues.

On top of that, over 91 per cent of Canadians in the survey feel kids have no ‘soft skills,’ can’t cope with stress and lack basic etiquette.

“Asked what are the biggest dangers to kids today, Canadians said: social media channels, screens and lack of development, social/peer pressure, video games and helicopter parenting,” a Scouts Canada release states.

Growing up during the COVID pandemic has put these kids at a marked disadvantage, 94.7 per cent of Canadians believe.

Despite all this pessimism, Scouts Canada, which touts itself as the country’s leading co-ed youth organization, says there’s still hope and kids need support and help more now than ever.

“No one should ever be counting out the potential of Canadian kids,” said Kathryn Ashby, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for Scouts Canada.

“We all know that the current cohort of Canada’s 10-21-year-olds have had unique challenges with COVID shutdowns and an increasingly isolating digital world, but Canadians seem to be massively underestimating the resilience and potential of our kids. Kids just need the right experiences and mentors to bring out their confidence.”

So how can we turn things around?

According to the survey, kids need more exposure to in-person social situations and more opportunities where they can problem-solve on their own without parental intervention.

No methodology was provided

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups
Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups

Canada's federal government has listed the militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. In a statement released on Monday, public safety minister...

37m ago

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups
Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups

Canada's federal government has listed the militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. In a statement released on Monday, public safety minister...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

16h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

18h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

19h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

19h ago

More Videos