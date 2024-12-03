Canada is mulling giving more power to patrol border, though not a priority: minister

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speaks with reporters in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 5:03 am.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says his department is considering giving additional powers to the Canada Border Services Agency to patrol the U.S. Border.

He also says the RCMP and CBSA are working on a list of new equipment that could help supplement their existing enforcement at the border.

LeBlanc’s comments come as Canada tries to quickly beef up border security following a threat by president-elect Donald Trump to impose punishing tariffs on Canada and Mexico over border security concerns.

LeBlanc is likely to get more questions on the issue today when he appears at the House of Commons public safety committee to discuss departmental spending.

He and Trudeau were in Florida Friday dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago but LeBlanc says the meeting was just the beginning of a conversation where no specific promises were made.

That dinner came just five days after Trump threatened Canada with 25 per cent tariffs if it didn’t do more, in his view, to secure the border from illegal migrant crossings and fentanyl entering the U.S.

Speaking to reporters Monday, LeBlanc said his department is mulling over expanding the CBSA’s mandate to include border patrol between ports of entry. Right now, that responsibility falls on the RCMP.

“I discussed that with the commissioner of the RCMP. If we were to undertake a big machinery-in-government change that may require legislation in the (House of Commons), I’m not sure it would speak to the urgency of the matter,” LeBlanc said.

“But we’re always looking at good ideas and we’re not dismissing this one, but it’s not a priority for us in terms of arriving at the conclusion we want.”

Last week LeBlanc said Canada is considering supplying the RCMP and CBSA with more resources including drones, helicopters and personnel in case of a “surge” at the border.

“It’s not simply an exercise to appease Mr. Trump. It’s an exercise in continuing the important work that’s already been, and will continue to be done,” LeBlanc told reporters Monday, in French.

“We don’t accept the premise or the idea that the border is not secure. But we recognize pressures, whether it is fentanyl, whether it is irregular migration around the world, and we understand the urgency of reassuring our American friends that the resources are in place.”

He would not say what exactly the government is looking to buy at this point but said the RCMP and CBSA are working to put together a list.

“I’ll be working with the finance minister and other colleagues very quickly to ensure that they’re in a position to procure that equipment,” he said. “I spoke to the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of CBSA about this, this morning.”

The supplementary estimates on the official agenda for the committee include a new $8 million ask by the CBSA to combat vehicle theft in Canada, and $23 million for a project rebuilding land border crossings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

11h ago

Ontario auditor general to release reports on Ontario Place, opioids
Ontario auditor general to release reports on Ontario Place, opioids

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, with sections on the redevelopment of Ontario Place and on the province's opioid strategy likely to garner a lot of attention. This...

1h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

6h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

13h ago

