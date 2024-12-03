Liberal minister says Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become 51st state

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at the White House, June 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2024 12:58 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 1:02 pm.

President-elect Donald Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become the 51st U.S. state during a dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Florida on Friday, said a Liberal minister who attended the meeting. 

Fox News reported on Monday that Trump made the comment in response to the Canadians raising concerns that tariffs would hurt their economy.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the incoming president’s suggestion was said in jest. 

“The president was telling jokes, the president was teasing us. It was of course on that issue in no way a serious comment,” LeBlanc told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting. 

He described the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as a lighthearted social evening. 

“We had a discussion on trade issues, on border security that was very productive. But the fact that there’s a warm, cordial relationship between the two leaders and the president is able to joke like that for us was a positive thing,” LeBlanc said.

Five days before the dinner Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop migrants and illicit drugs such as fentanyl from entering the U.S.

LeBlanc said on Monday that the group discussed the impact of tariffs on Americans during the meeting, including that imposing tariffs on Canada would hurt the U.S. economy as well.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

51m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

30m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

5m ago

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

51m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

30m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

19h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

19h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

13h ago

2:29
Little progress as post strike drags on
Little progress as post strike drags on

The national postal strike drags on with the sides no closer to a deal. The union is skeptical of the framework Canada Post has proposed to get bargaining moving again - as independent businesses warn of the strike's growing costs.

19h ago

More Videos