Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine

Cocaine bust
A search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, with the total approximate weight of the cocaine located at 540 kilograms and an approximate street value of more than $40 million. Photo: Illinois police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 3, 2024 10:26 am.

Two men from Ontario were arrested and charged after police in Illinois seized more than $40 million in suspected cocaine.

Illinois State Police said a trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 in Henry County.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, with the total approximate weight of the cocaine located at 540 kilograms and an approximate street value of more than $40 million.

U.S. authorities said Vanshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh were taken into custody and transported to the Henry
County Jail pending a pre-trial release hearing.

“ISP’s coordinated focus on trafficking is helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “From commercial motor vehicle inspections to daily patrol to targeted anti-violence and trafficking details, ISP is making communities safer.”

