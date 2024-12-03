Man injured protecting his wife from polar bear in Northern Ontario

A man is recovering in hospital after leaping onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in Northern Ontario.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, who were working out of the Fort Severn First Nation detachment, say they were called to a residence early Tuesday morning following reports of gunfire and a possible bear sighting in the same area.

When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased polar bear and learned a man had been taken to a community nursing station to be assessed for injuries.

An investigation revealed a couple exited their home around 5 a.m. to find their dogs and found a polar bear in the driveway of their home.

The bear lunged at the woman and she slipped to the ground as her husband leapt on the animal to prevent the attack. The bear then attacked the man, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs.

He is expected to recover.

During the attack, a neighbour arrived with a firearm and shot the bear several times. It then retreated to a nearby wooded area where the bear died from its injuries.

Police are continuing to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community.