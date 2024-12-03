Man injured protecting his wife from polar bear in Northern Ontario

A male polar bear walks along the shore of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Man., on Monday Aug. 23, 2010.
A male polar bear walks along the shore of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Man., on Monday Aug. 23, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 3, 2024 3:53 pm.

A man is recovering in hospital after leaping onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in Northern Ontario.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, who were working out of the Fort Severn First Nation detachment, say they were called to a residence early Tuesday morning following reports of gunfire and a possible bear sighting in the same area.

When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased polar bear and learned a man had been taken to a community nursing station to be assessed for injuries.

An investigation revealed a couple exited their home around 5 a.m. to find their dogs and found a polar bear in the driveway of their home.

The bear lunged at the woman and she slipped to the ground as her husband leapt on the animal to prevent the attack. The bear then attacked the man, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs.

He is expected to recover.

During the attack, a neighbour arrived with a firearm and shot the bear several times. It then retreated to a nearby wooded area where the bear died from its injuries.

Police are continuing to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community.  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

2h ago

TTC board approves seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters
TTC board approves seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters

The TTC board approved instituting a ban on micromobility devices powered by lithium-ion batteries annually between Nov. 15 and April 15.

28m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

4h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

2h ago

TTC board approves seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters
TTC board approves seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters

The TTC board approved instituting a ban on micromobility devices powered by lithium-ion batteries annually between Nov. 15 and April 15.

28m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

4h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.

5h ago

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

23h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

23h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

17h ago

More Videos