Outcry in Brazil as video shows a Sao Paulo police officer throwing a man off a bridge

By Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 11:19 am.

Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil ‘s biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.

Footage shown on local television stations showed several Sao Paulo state officers on a bridge beside motorcycles. At one point, one of them approaches a man in a blue T-shirt and lifts him up by the legs before tipping him over the edge. It wasn’t clear as of Tuesday morning whether the man survived.

Even in a state where police violence is on the rise, the footage was shocking and prompted outrage.

“How absurd, how cowardly, how disgusting,” journalist and television personality Guga Noblat said on X.

Sao Paulo’s military police force has identified the officers involved and suspended them, according to a statement from the state’s secretariat of public security. It also repudiated the officers’ conduct and said it was launching an investigation.

Also in Sao Paulo, footage obtained and published Monday by local media G1 showed an off-duty military police officer last month firing a series of shots at a young man who had stolen packets of soap, killing him.

“Those who shoot people in the back, those who go so far as to throw someone off a bridge, are clearly not fit to wear this uniform. These cases will be investigated and severely punished,” Sao Paulo’s Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas said in a statement on X.

De Freitas is an ally of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly voiced support for giving police carte blanche to kill criminals.

De Freitas took office in Jan. 2023, and some have characterized him as more moderate than Bolsonaro. Those who disagree have pointed to the uptick in police violence on his watch, and he is facing increasing pressure from watchdogs.

During his first year in power, the number of teenagers killed by police rose by 58.3% increase compared to 2022, according to a survey by the Sou da Paz Institute for local media outlet UOL.

Between January and August 2024, Sao Paulo’s police killed 510 people, a 56% increase compared to 327 killings in the same period in 2023, according to a survey by Sou da Paz, based on data from Sao Paulo’s secretariat of public security.

Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

55m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

33m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

9m ago

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

55m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

33m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

19h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

19h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

13h ago

2:29
Little progress as post strike drags on
Little progress as post strike drags on

The national postal strike drags on with the sides no closer to a deal. The union is skeptical of the framework Canada Post has proposed to get bargaining moving again - as independent businesses warn of the strike's growing costs.

19h ago

More Videos