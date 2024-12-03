Palestinians say Hamas and Fatah are close to an agreement on a committee to administer postwar Gaza

By Samy Magdy And Josef Federman, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2024 4:09 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian officials say Fatah and Hamas are closing in on an agreement to appoint a committee of politically independent technocrats to administer the Gaza Strip after the war. It would effectively end Hamas’ rule and could help advance ceasefire talks with Israel.

The rival factions have made several failed attempts to reconcile since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007. Israel has meanwhile ruled out any postwar role in Gaza for either Hamas or Fatah, which dominates the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.

A Palestinian Authority official on Tuesday confirmed that an agreement had been reached following weeks of negotiations in Cairo. The official said the committee would have 12-15 members, most of them from Gaza.

It would report to the Palestinian Authority, which is headquartered in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and work with local and international parties to facilitate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction.

A Hamas official said that Hamas and Fatah had agreed on the general terms but were still negotiating over some details and the individuals who would serve on the committee. The official said an agreement would be announced after a meeting of all Palestinian factions in Cairo, without providing a timeline.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media on the talks. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is dismantled and scores of hostages are returned. He says Israel will maintain open-ended security control over Gaza, with civilian affairs administered by local Palestinians unaffiliated with the Palestinian Authority or Hamas.

No Palestinians have publicly volunteered for such a role, and Hamas has threatened anyone who cooperates with the Israeli military.

The United States has called for a revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern both the West Bank and Gaza ahead of eventual statehood. The Israeli government, which is opposed to Palestinian statehood, is reportedly discussing a postwar plan with the United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020 and backs a rival Fatah faction.

The Hamas official said the emerging Palestinian agreement would fulfill one of Israel’s war goals by ending Hamas’ rule in Gaza. It’s unclear if Israeli officials would see it that way.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, recognizes Israel and cooperates with it on security matters, a policy that is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom view it as a subcontractor of the occupation. Israel says the authority has not done enough to combat militancy or curb incitement.

The committee would assume its responsibilities after a ceasefire agreement with Israel, the Hamas official said. American and Arab mediators have spent nearly a year trying to broker such an agreement, but the negotiations have repeatedly stalled.

Hamas ignited the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250. Some 100 hostages remain inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 44,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many of the dead were combatants. The offensive has leveled much of the coastal territory and displaced the vast majority of its 2.3 million residents.

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

11h ago

Ontario auditor general to release reports on Ontario Place, opioids
Ontario auditor general to release reports on Ontario Place, opioids

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, with sections on the redevelopment of Ontario Place and on the province's opioid strategy likely to garner a lot of attention. This...

1h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

6h ago

Canada is mulling giving more power to patrol border, though not a priority: minister
Canada is mulling giving more power to patrol border, though not a priority: minister

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says his department is considering giving additional powers to the Canada Border Services Agency to patrol the U.S. Border. He also says the RCMP and CBSA...

1h ago

