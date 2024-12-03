Trump vows to block Japanese steelmaker from buying US Steel, pledges tax incentives and tariffs

By Marc Levy And Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2024 12:16 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 1:32 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is underscoring his intention to block the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp., and he’s pledging to use tax incentives and tariffs to strengthen the iconic American steelmaker.

Trump had vowed early in the presidential campaign that he would “instantaneously” block the deal, and he reiterated that sentiment in a post on his TruthSocial platform on Monday night.

“I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company” and will use tax incentives and tariffs to make U.S. Steel “Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST!” he wrote.

“As President,” he continued, “I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!”

President Joe Biden, like Trump, also opposes Nippon Steel’s purchase of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel. Biden’s White House in September said that it had yet to see a report from the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which was reviewing the transaction for national security concerns. The committee can recommend that the president block a transaction, and federal law gives the president that power.

Nippon Steel has said it is the only company that can make the necessary investment in U.S. Steel’s factories and strengthen the American steel industry. Both Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel on Tuesday released statements in support of the deal.

“This transaction should be approved on its merits. The benefits are overwhelmingly clear. Our communities, customers, investors, and employees strongly support this transaction, and we will continue to advocate for them and adherence to the rule of law,” U.S. Steel said.

The deal follows a long stretch of protectionist U.S. tariffs that analysts say has helped reinvigorate domestic steel, including U.S. Steel. U.S. Steel’s shareholders have approved the deal, but the United Steelworkers oppose it.

In a statement Tuesday, the union said the deal carries “serious long-term implications for U.S. economic and national security.”

“It’s clear that President Trump understands the vital role a strong domestic steel industry plays in our national security, as well as the importance of the jobs and communities the industry supports,” the union said.

The deal has drawn bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate, including from the incoming vice president, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, although the federal government’s objections to the deal have drawn criticism that the opposition is political.

Trump’s statement came two weeks after Nippon Steel’s vice chairman, Takahiro Mori, visited Pittsburgh and Washington to meet with lawmakers, local officials and workers in an ongoing persuasion campaign.

That campaign has included Nippon Steel’s promises to boost its capital commitments beyond the original deal and, more recently, a pledge that it won’t import steel slabs that would compete with U.S. Steel’s blast furnaces.

Nippon Steel pledged in the deal to invest at least $1.4 billion in USW-represented facilities, not to conduct layoffs or plant closings during the term of the basic labor agreement, and to protect the best interests of U.S. Steel in trade matters.

___

Boak reported from Washington.

Marc Levy And Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

40m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

2h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

2h ago

Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences
Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences

The Toronto auditor general has made 10 recommendations aimed at addressing issues highlighted in her report.

1h ago

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

40m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

2h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

2h ago

Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences
Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences

The Toronto auditor general has made 10 recommendations aimed at addressing issues highlighted in her report.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.

3h ago

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

21h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

21h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

16h ago

More Videos